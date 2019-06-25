Honesdale, PA – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) hosted a roundtable discussion at the Wayne County Area Agency’s Senior Center with local leaders on the housing needs of seniors and people with disabilities. Senator Casey was joined by Wayne County Commissioner Wendell Kay as well as local administrators, counselors and residents.

“We know that the majority of seniors and people with disabilities want to age in their homes and communities. In order to help them do so, we must ensure they have safe, accessible and affordable housing,” said Senator Casey. “This is why I hosted today’s discussion to hear directly from members of the community about their unique housing needs. Federal, state and local leaders must work together to ensure we create comprehensive strategies for breaking down barriers to accessing supportive housing services for those who need them.”

Senator Casey spoke about the need for government officials at every level to consider the accessibility of seniors and people with disabilities when planning for and investing in housing and communities.

Casey, the Ranking Member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, emphasized the importance of investing in livable communities and reiterated his support for robust infrastructure funding and Medicaid as a means to ensure supportive housing services. In 2019, Senator Casey helped secure $678 million for the Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program, which provides funding to finance the construction or rehabilitation of housing for low-income seniors and provides rent subsidies to ensure affordable housing.