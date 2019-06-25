SCRANTON — Local residents are among 28 members of The University of Scranton's class of 2019 who graduated from its undergraduate Honors Program, which is one of the Jesuit university's programs of excellence. Students in the Honors Program pursue a rigorous education that stresses independent work through close engagement with professors and other honors students, including the preparation, presentation and defense of a research or creative project during their senior year.

The following is a list of the class of 2019 Honors Program graduates, their faculty mentors and their research projects.

Emily Carr of Elmhurst Township worked with Joseph Kraus, Ph.D., professor of English and theatre, on a thesis titled Carr, who graduated magna cum laude, majored in secondary education - English and English.

Nicole Nardella of Spring Brook Township worked with Jason Graham, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics, on a thesis titled "Data-driven Modeling of Complex Systems: A Comparison of Two Methods." Nardella, who graduated magna cum laude, majored in mathematics.

From left: University of Scranton undergraduate Honors Program graduate Nicole Nardella and Jill Warker, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology and co-director of the Honors Program.

