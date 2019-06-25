NARROWSBURG – The Upper Delaware Council (UDC) offers benefit t-shirts and a variety of brochures on the subjects of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, Monarch Butterflies, and Japanese Knotweed.

The T-shirts feature a map of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River Valley in New York & Pennsylvania on the back and the UDC’s Land-Water-People partnership logo on the front.

The 50/50 heavyweight cotton blend shirts are royal blue with white screen-printing, available in sizes Small to 2X-Large. A $15 donation to support the non-profit UDC’s mission to conserve the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River is requested. Take a look on the home page at www.upperdelawarecouncil.org.

Order t-shirts by contacting UDC Secretary Ashley Hall-Bagdonas at (845) 252-3022 or ashley@upperdelawarecouncil.org, or pick them up between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the office located next to the Narrowsburg Firehouse at 211 Bridge St..

Payment must be by check or cash. Please add $2.50 per shirt to cover postage costs if mailing is requested.

Also available at the UDC office are the following, glossy color brochures:

“Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River Map and Guide for New York & Pennsylvania” – features a 17 x 22” fold-out map of the federally-designated river stretching 73.4 miles from Hancock, NY to Mill Rift, PA, surrounded by a directory of visitor-oriented businesses in the river corridor, and

12 informational panels on river safety, recreation, fishing, boating, camping, eagle watching, hunting, tourism information, emergency contacts, directions, and conservation agency contacts.

“The Upper Delaware Scenic Byway: Meet us on the Byway... Charming. Historic. Natural.” – a travelogue along New York State Route 97 connecting the Village of Hancock in Delaware County to the City of Port Jervis in Orange County through five Sullivan County towns in the center.

“The Monarch Butterfly: Fostering the Flyway by the Byway” – a publication of the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway and partners, offering tips on monarch life stages, pollinator habitat, and resources to help.

“Spread the Word, Not the Weed! Battle the Invasion of Japanese Knotweed on our Native Plants, Riverbanks and Views” - also published by the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway and partners, with information about this invasive plant species, its problems, and mitigation strategies.

All of these brochures are available to request as single copies or for bulk distribution. Large supplies must be picked up or have the postage paid.

The UDC also has archival issues of its newsletter about the environment and people of the Upper Delaware River, called “The Upper Delaware”, dating back to 1988. Print copies are in the office and digital copies are posted under Publications on the UDC website at www.upperdelawarecouncil.org.

Please stop by the Narrowsburg, NY office, call (845) 252-3022, or email info@upperdelawarecouncil.org for more information.