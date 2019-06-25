Wayne Chapter DAR Honesdale, PA, inducted new officers for a three year term. The chapter draws membership from Pike and Wayne Counties, PA.. The inducted officers photographed are: Barbara Braton Gropper, Regent, Carol Cipriano, Vice Regent, Mary Iulo, Secretary, Eloise Fasshauer, Chaplain, Charlene Edgerton, Registrar, Lourdes Brown, Librarian and Doreen Benson, Treasurer, absent was Nichole Lorusso-Heiser, Historian.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization of women whose ancestors served or participated in the American Revolution. The objectives of the DAR are to promote, cherish and maintain America’s freedom and patriotic awareness through historical preservation, education and patriotism. For DAR Information contact: Barbara Gropper 570-226-6955 website: waynechapternsdar.org