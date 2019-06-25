Calling all bakers, the Wayne County Fair announces that it will hold four Baking Contests at the 157th Fair that could lead to you being a winner at the State level.

Among its many other contests, the Fair will be conducting the following baking contests:

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest – Sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs

Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest – Sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest - Sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs

PA. Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies and Bars Contest (Ages 8 through 18) – Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture PA Preferred program

These are preliminary competitions and1st Place winners in each contest will be eligible to participate in State Baking Contests that will be held during the Pennsylvania Farm Show to be held in January at the Farm Show Building in Harrisburg.

For a complete list of rules and how to enter, obtain a 2019 Wayne County Fair Premium Book or visit the Fair’s website – www.waynecountyfair.com. Entry deadline is July 1, 2019.

So dig out your favorite recipes and give it a try. You could end up being a State champion!