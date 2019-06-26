HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is urging residents across the state to consider ways to conserve energy and stay cool as temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic Region are expected to climb above 90 degrees, combined with high humidity, through the weekend.

The PUC notes that hot and humid weather has prompted PJM – the region’s power transmission organization – to issue “Hot Weather Alerts” from Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29, preparing utilities and generation operators for conditions that could stress the power grid and working to ensure that resources are available to meet energy demands.

In response to the hot weather alert, electric distribution companies (EDCs) across Pennsylvania are taking steps to prepare for high demand and other hot-weather issues during the coming days, including the postponement or rescheduling of routine maintenance-related outages, placing additional staff and equipment on stand-by in the event of outages and reaching out to customers regarding energy conservation and/or access to ice, water, cooling centers and other support services, should they be needed during an outage.

The PUC is in close communication with EDCs, PJM and other key stakeholders during these types of weather alerts and will continue to actively monitor utility systems across the state.

Consumers can find the PUC’s Summer Heat Wave fact sheet on the PUC website. Energy conservation and cooling suggestions include:

Turn off non-essential appliances and as many lights as possible. Postpone using appliances that produce heat, such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and stoves until after 7 p.m. These appliances also use significant amounts of electricity adding to the demand on an electric infrastructure that is already stressed during peak hours due to heat. Use ceiling fans to circulate the air, keeping rooms and you cooler. Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight. If you have window air conditioning units, close off rooms not in use. Make sure all air conditioner filters are clean and in good shape. Replace filters monthly for maximum benefit and check air and return vents on a regular basis to keep circulation air paths clear. On hot and humid days, set your thermostat at 78 degrees when you are home and 85 degrees or off when you are away for long periods.

