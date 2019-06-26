Art, Technology, and Music have come together to earn for Wallenpaupack Area High School student Rylee M. Arenson, the Marjorie Murphy Award for Service to the Wallenpaupack Area High School Fine Arts Program.

Presented to her by the Hawley Public Library at the recent WAHS Fine Arts Banquet, the award was created by the Library in 2006 to honor Mrs. Marjorie Murphy, a Library founder and long-time Board Vice President, who also has been a decades-long active participant in multiple community organizations.

Arenson is a veteran of four years with the WAHS Marching Band as well as three years with the Symphonic Band, Jazz Band, and Wind Ensemble. She has also been the Trombone Section Leader and participated in County Band.

WAHS SENIOR

The WAHS senior has been rewarded for her combined interest in Art and in Technology with first place and second place finishes in the Pennsylvania Computer Fair-Graphic Design competitions.

Miss Arenson credits these competitions with giving her “real world experiences” noting, “I competed in the Graphic Design and Animation category. It taught me a lot about areas like business and marketing.” She has also participated in the Pennsylvania Computer Fair.

Additionally, her scholastic achievements include membership in the National Honor Society as well as a Gold and three Silver Scholar Awards, being a three-year State Qualifier in the Science Olympiad, and participating in Scholastics.

Among Arenson’s other WAHS activities are Art Club, Literary Magazine Club, Student Ambassador, four years in Track and Field with three years on Varsity, and two years each in Girls Soccer and in Varsity Cross Country.

“I’M VERY GRATEFUL”

Of her time at Wallenpaupack, the Murphy Award winner says, “I’m very grateful. Doing all the artistic activities has helped me determine what I want to do with my life. It helped me build character and enjoy my friends as well as my high school years.”

Her Guidance Counselor, Mrs. Emily Caccavale notes, “She’s a good student and definitely deserves a great future!”

A Hemlock Farms resident, the daughter of Eileen and Daniel Arenson, and a member of the Class of 2019, Rylee Arenson plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology and major in Animation.