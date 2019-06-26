PIKE COUNTY - Alexander L. T. LeBlanc, who attended Wallenpaupack Area High School and is the son of Richard and Sionnie LeBlanc of Tafton, has published his first book, Tales of the Forest.

LeBlanc, who is now 27 and living in Orlando, Florida, spent much of his youth exploring the forests back home. As told on the book’s back cover, he learned the value of observing and listening, which is reflected in the book. Tales of the Forest invites readers to a world to explore and imagine.

Stories range from a caterpillar who finds the courage to face the future, a scorpion who abandons his hate for a new start on life, to a beggar who finds something more valuable than gold or gems.

He finished high school studies with a “great” GPA. LeBlanc attended Albright College with a scholarship. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Digital Video/Communication.

He was an intern in Disney World as a skipper in Adventure Land on his third year and collected numerous excellent letters from the visitors and co employees. Some express tears of joy. A man in Utah even remembered his code name as a skipper when one of his friends visited the state one winter. To this day he is still in Disney World, Florida as he stated, Disney “is indeed the happiest place on earth”.

Alexander continued his writing skills when not at work. Hs mother stated that he is a good writer following the footsteps of his grandfather, Jacinto G. Alcantara, Sr, who is a novelist in the Philippines. Alexander’s grandfather had written dictionaries as his thesis project going for his Doctorate in Education.

On behalf of the whole family, his mother commented, “Congratulations, Alex, you always made us proud. We, Mom, Sionnie, Dad, Richie, Justin and Melissa never doubted your strength and endurance. Keep it up.”

Tales of the Forest, released in 2019, is published by Rosedog Books, Pittsburgh.