SCRANTON — Munley Law® celebrates its 60th year in business this year. To mark this milestone, the firm is conducting three “Days of Service”, where Munley Law lawyers and staff will take part in acts of service to the Northeastern Pennsylvania community. These events will be held:

St. Francis Kitchen, Scranton - July 8th and July 15th

St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, Wilkes-Barre – June 24th

Since 1959, service to the NEPA community has been a core value of the Munley Law firm. The Munley family has been among the primary sponsors of the annual Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program since its inception in 1986, providing Thanksgiving dinner baskets to needy families throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Lackawanna Pro Bono has established the Robert W. Munley Distinguished Service Award which recognizes volunteered, legal service to impoverished individuals and families residing in Lackawanna County.

Munley Law sponsors the prestigious Schemel Forum lecture series at the University of Scranton, which offers a platform for distinguished speakers to discuss timely topics and provide historical perspective.

In an effort to ease the cost of higher education, Munley Law has established the Munley Law $5,000 Scholarship, open to students nationwide, as well as the Munley Law Regional Scholarship available to students in Northeastern Pennsylvania and proudly supports scholarships at Marywood University, the University of Scranton, Johnson College, and Landmark College in Vermont.

