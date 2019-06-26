WALLENPAUPACK- Rain clouds past, sunshine returned June 21, allowing Wallenpaupack’s Class of 2019 to have an outdoors commencement exercise. As bright as was the sun, the newly minted alumni face a new beginning, filled with hope and expectation as they stepped forth, diplomas in hand.

Cailin Campbell, Class President, brought words of welcome, followed by speeches from Valedictorian, Rachael Tirjan and Salutatorian, Tyler Wirth.

Campbell reflected, “Just as everyone promised, here we are awaiting the moment to throw our caps in the air, only to never look back. One might say, our lives can finally begin, after we break through the walls of our childhood. We have to recollect that we have become who we are because of this place we have known our whole lives… The Class of 2019 has accomplished the unimaginable. A multitude of records have been broken and awards have been won. But most importantly, we have become people that can one day have enormous impact on the world…”

In her remarks, Tirjan reflected on what she learned in her athletic career at WAHS, and how it applies to the Class of 2019. “On every team I have been a part of, we chant a simple saying before the contest begins. I’d like to share with you some of the mantras…[that] hold powerful lessons that can carry on wherever our journey takes us past tonight.”

From her Middle School basketball days, the saying, she said, was “ALL IN.” This means to be 100% devoted to whatever task is at hand.

During this year’s basketball season the coach said, “DBD ON 3, 1, 2, 3.” Coach Gibbs explained DBD meant, “DON’T BACK DOWN.” She said this simple idea holds the truth that we shouldn’t back down from any challenge or obstacle. “Failure is imperative to growth and success,” Tirjan said, “If everything is smooth-sailing, we shall never be prompted to improve ourselves, to come to the realization that we must do more,”

“FACE EVERYTHING AND RISE,” is the mantra she learned in freshman year soccer. “Throughout our lives, it is almost guaranteed we shall face hardship, loss and struggle. However, these events should not define us…,” she added.

At the podium, Wirth shared, “High school is like a spring, propelling us unto the next phase of our lives, whether it is going to college, getting a job, or serving our country… Wallenpaupack has prepared us to seize the moment, to seize the day. Carpe Diem… We must not hesitate when opportunity comes knocking on our door; in fact, we must leave the door wide open. Invite opportunity into our lives by taking the difficult path. I think it is better to stumble on this path, find your footing, and grow along the way, than to take a stroll along the easy path, facing no challenges to help us change and grow, So if you take one thing away from my speech today, it should be, seize the moment, to seize the day. Carpe Diem.”

The program also included the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, led by Jack Mowatt; and the Alma Mater sung by Melanie Williams. Principal Jim Kane recommended the diplomas, which were awarded by Superintendent Michael R. Silsby.

The following Academic Honors were presented: Valedictorian, Rachael Tirjan; Salutatorian, Tyler Wirth; Allied Heath, Taylor VanWettering; Art, Susan Rode; Automotive Technology, Nicholas Hamer & Cory Pisco; BCIT, Jack Monte; Building Construction, Sebastian Camacho; Child Care Services & Development, Kiarra McCloud; Communications, Alexa Wildenburg; Culinary Arts, Anthony Ragusa; Engineering Technology, Michael McDonough; English, Rachael Tirjan; Foreign Language, Alejandro Ciuba; Mathematics, Rachael Tirjan; Music, Taylor Davies; Science, Rachel Phillips; Social Studies, Rachael Tirjan.