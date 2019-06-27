Don't miss the third year of Honesdale's one and only craft beer festival! Tickets are now on sale for The Cooperage on Tap: A Northern Poconos Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, July 20 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm with a preview hour from 2:00pm to 3:00pm.

Enjoy a lineup of a multiple local breweries who brew beer or grow hops all in the Northern Pocono Region! Our friends at Hop Barons will be cooking up delicious food out of the kitchen, Platform Industries will be live screen printing and there will be live music by Lone Duck all while supporting local businesses and The Cooperage Project. All proceeds raised will benefit The Cooperage Project.

This year we have 3 ticket options!

Food tickets will be available for purchase at the event and you have the option of buying a taster event ticket for $25 which entitles you to unlimited tastings during the day or an event ticket for $10 to enter the event and can purchase beer and food tickets as you go! Kids are welcome and are free to attend.

The Preview Hour Ticket is $40 dollars per person and ticket goers will enjoy unlimited tastings from the breweries including a special tasting just for Preview Hour Ticket holders AND 5 food tickets AND a special gift!

Individuals must bring proof of ID to when entering the event.

For more information or to buy tickets please visit our website thecooperageproject.org.