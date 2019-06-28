The 5th biennial Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer event on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Mick’s Barber Shop in Honesdale from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to have their hair, beard, or mustache buzzed. Individuals buzzing their hair are encouraged to raise donations to support them buzzing off. Each person who buzzes their hair will receive a Buzz Off Cancer t-shirt while supplies last.

The event will also feature a deejay, face painting, raffle baskets from local businesses, and a before and after photo station. Proceeds from Mick’s Buzz Off For Cancer support the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

About The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute is a nonprofit community-based agency serving northeast Pennsylvania with offices located in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Focusing on surveillance, community and patient services, and hospital and practice support services, the Cancer Institute invests 100% of its resources locally.

About Mick’s Barber Shop

Mick’s Barber Shop is owned and operated by fourth generation master barber, and recent cancer warrior Michele “Mick” Frigoletto. Mick’s offers classic and modern barbering in an old-school setting. From Mick’s Signature barber cut, hot towel shaves, high & tights and flat tops to shape-ups, hard-parts, fades and free wifi, Mick’s does it all with a nod to the past and eye on the future.