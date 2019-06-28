WAYMART - Echoes of Hope will present a program of inspirational a capella harmony this Sunday, June 30 at 11:15 a.m,, at Waymart Mennonite Fellowship, 151 Belmont St. Waymart.

Echoes of Hope is a chorale comprised young adults primarily from Union Valley Mennonite Church of Rome, Pa., and Lakeland Mennonite Church, Rock Stream, NY. This is the third annual program in Waymart; Echoes of Hope first traveled here in 2017 to share the love of Jesus, and always looks forward to warm Wayne County welcome.

Waymart Mennonite Fellowship was established as a permanent congregation on June 2, 2019. Services are held every Sunday at 11:15 a.m. (Calvary United Methodist Church in Waymart shares their facility with the new congregation which has its own service.)

A fellowship meal will be served in the church basement, immediately following the service. Everyone is invited and welcome.