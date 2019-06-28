WAYNE COUNTY—It's been a busy few weeks of County business and public proclamations in the Wayne County Commissioners office.

On June 13, the Commissioners voted to move forward with investigation into installing electric vehicle charging stations at The Stourbridge Project (TSP), utilizing funds from the Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP's) rebate program.

Inspired by the two-spot station Honesdale Borough recently installed next to the Fred Miller Pavillion, TSP executive director Susan Shaffer approached Jack Barnett—one of the prime movers behind the borough's installation—to investigate the matter.

At the June 13 Commissioners meeting, Barnett provided quotes from a vendor to install two stations at TSP:

“The total cost they have proposed in the attached quotes are $10,507. That does not include an engineering drawing...,” said Barnett.

After receiving a $10,000 rebate through DEP's program, the cost to the county would be $507.

“There is a little bit of an unknown cost if [the project engineer] determines there needs to be protective bollards for parking...,” Barnett added.

He estimated the cost to the county for electricity to run the station would be an average of $250 per year.

Voting to move forward with the next phase of development into this installation, Commissioner Chairman Brian Smith said, “I think it fits with what we're trying to accomplish up there.”

Other business

In a separate matter on June 13, the Commissioners submitted an application to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for the Emergency Solutions Grant.

Totaling $193,997, if awarded, the grant would go towards facilitation of the County's Rapid Rehousing Program which seeks to help homeless individuals in the county get back on their feet.

On May 16 and again on May 23, the commissioners addressed an agreement with Vigilnet for the SCRAM program electronic inmate monitoring system. The Commissioners signed a one-year renewal agreement at a rate of $9.85 per unit, a reduction from $11.35 per unit.

Also on May 16, the Commissioners renewed a five-year contract with AVENU solutions for an information technology agreement in the Recorder of Deeds office.

Also in the Recorder of Deeds office, the commissioners approved a Merchant Agreement for fee payments through GovPayNet. All costs are imposed upon the user.

Letters of Support

The Commissioners lent support to several local projects over the last few weeks.

On May 23, the county supplied a letter of support to Lacawac Sanctuary and Damascus Township for their grant applications through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Lacawac is seeking funds for development of their Environmental Education Center and Damascus Township is looking for funds to develop a recreational park in the township.

On May 16, the Commissioners signed a letter of support for Clinton Township, seeking funds through DCED for upgrades to their municipal playground equipment.