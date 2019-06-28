WAYNE COUNTY—Final changes to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Food Code regarding regulations of the person in charge (PIC) of food establishments are expected to go into effect next year.

Approved in 2017, revisions to the Food Code require the PIC be the establishment's Certified Food Protection Manager, according to the revision summary.

Prior to the 2017 revisions, the Food Code only required an individual in the establishment be the Food Protection Manager.

The Food Code states the PIC is either the establishment's permit holder or someone named by the permit holder to be the PIC.

In either case, the PIC must remain on the establishment premises at all times during the hours of operation, states the Food Code.

“That means at least one employee on each shift must become certified,” states a release from the Penn State Extension (PSE).

PSE is offering a ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course on July 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and July 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Park Street Complex (648 Park Street, Honesdale).

Participants should plan to attend both days.

The exam will take place on July 16 at 11:00 a.m. Participants need a score of 75 percent or higher to receive their certificate.

Those who pass will be certified for five years.

“These in-person trainings, taught by our certified ServSafe instructors, will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing foodservice facilities,” states the release.

Other topics covered include personal hygiene, managing pests, and information about foodborne microorganisms and allergens, states the PSE course description.

The training costs $185. Attendees will receive a ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials.

Those who need to take the exam can register at extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.

“Penn State Extension Educators all hold advanced degrees and have received extensive training in food safety,” said Penn State Educator Nicole McGeehan in a release. “By taking a course through Penn State Extension, you have access to our wide system of community educators and science-based educational resources.”