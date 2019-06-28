Filling vacancy; if wins November election, begins 10-year term

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Senate on June 28 confirmed Kelly Anne Gaughan, of Milford Township, to serve as a Pike County judge for the remainder of 2019. In the May primary election, Gaughan received both the Republican and Democratic nominations from county voters and if elected in November she’ll begin serving a full 10-year-term on the bench in January.



Judge Kameen retired



Pike County has only had one judge the past three years as former President Judge Joseph F. Kameen took medical leave and eventually retired in 2018. The need for the second judgeship to be filled now rather than in January was noted by Sen. Lisa Baker, R-20th, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. The panel held a hearing Thursday to consider Gaughan’s nomination, and made a favorable recommendation to the full Senate, which later voted unanimously to confirm her for the post.

“Kelly has a compelling set of legal and enforcement credentials that well prepare her to serve as judge, and she will fill a tremendous void and a tremendous need in our community,” said Baker. “She is compassionate, hard-working, and knowledgeable, and I know she will serve our county with fairness and integrity.” Baker also noted that the Pike County Bar Association urged a positive vote.

[Editor's note: More information is planned in a story in the Wednesday, July 3, 2019 edition of The News Eagle.]