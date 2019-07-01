Scranton Chapter, UNICO National, held its 61st Annual Past President’s and Installation Dinner at Genetti Manor in Dickson City on June 11. The Chapter is proud to announce the installation of Jim Brogna, President, Scranton Chapter, UNICO National. The dinner also recognized Melanie Naro who just completed her term as Chapter President.

"I'm honored to have been chosen as President of this prestigious Chapter of UNICO National, with a rich tradition of heritage, and membership enrollment on the rise, we are poised for an exceptional year. I want to celebrate the many worthy service opportunities as well as significant charitable impact on community that our Scranton Chapter embraces every year" says Jim Brogna, a resident of Mountaintop, PA.

For over 60 years, the Scranton Chapter of UNICO has been a leading service organization in the community. It’s the largest UNICO Chapter in the country and is constantly planning activities and promoting Italian heritage “ says Chris DiMattio, Past National President.