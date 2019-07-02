Bet this is what you'd have done ......



Who says the newspapers only carry “BAD” news?

This column, Crumbs of Comfort, by David Horn, shares stories that touch the heart.

Horn is a news reporter/columnist and photographer hailing from Bloomington, Indiana. He enjoys precious memories of his summer camp days in the Hawley, Pa. area, when in the 1950’s he attended Camp Aleckna. Today the site of Woodloch Pines Resort, the camp was situated on the shore of Lake Teedyuskung.

He has written Crumbs of Comfort as a blog, since March 2009. This will be carried in The News Eagle periodically, as well as on The News Eagle website.

Read more of Crumbs for Comfort at http://comfortcrumb.blogspot.com/ .

On June 10, Ryan Warren and Chantal Leroux won a 50-second shopping spree at Bragg Creek Foods, a locally-owned grocery store in a community south of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The prize gave them a little less than one minute to grab all they can from the shelves. Whatever they grab, they keep. Leroux immediately imaging lots of things for her own cupboard, but a few seconds later an idea came to her. "What a great opportunity to give!"

The couple decided to contact the Food Bank to see what was most needed. Then they walked through the story to figure out a plan. "We knew we had to go non-perishable," said Warren, "so we could X the meat aisle off our list." Just before 8 a.m., Warren started racing around the store. His first stop was baby food and diapers. After a frantic 50 seconds, he managed to snag $593.58 worth of grocery items -- all for the Food Bank.

This dad will never forget his Father's Day gift



Marvin Bowers of Renton, Washington, learned on Father's Day that his two step-daughters are changing their name to his. Jia Dennison, 22, and her sister Jazelle Dennison, 19, have had Bowers as the sole father figure in their lives for 12 years, ever since he started dating their mom, whom he married. "I forget he's my step-dad," says Jia. "He treats me and my sister like we're his own."

Jia and Jazelle surprised Bowers on Father's Day with a letter explaining that their last name would now legally be Bowers. What give Jia the final push to change her name is that she wants to hear the name Bowers (and see it on her diploma) when she earns her nursing degree next year. She'll be the first person in her family to earn a degree, and feels her step-dad deserves some credit.

Can a hug prevent suicide?



Officer Ron Little of the Chandler, Arizona, Police Department, showed up recently when a 26-year-old man climbed over a fence on an overpass, intending to jump down into speeding traffic on the Price Freeway. Little managed to talk him back to safety, by offering him a hug.

It happened on March 29, but the department just posted chest-cam footage online. First, Little radioed in and told everyone to stay off the bridge because he didn't want to scare the jumper. Then he told him his name, and offered to give him a hug if he climbed back over the fence. Little kept talking about the hug for about five minutes, until the man climbed back to safety. He got the hug as promised, and cried a little on the officer's shoulder. The video ends with them walking off the bridge together.



