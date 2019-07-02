LAKE WALLENPAUPACK - The Chamber of the Northern Poconos has announced the annual July 4 fireworks extravaganza at Lake Wallenpaupack.

In a statement released by Holly Przasnyski, Interim Executive Director, te 2019 show wiill be "the most spectacular Independence Day fireworks display ever seen over Lake Wallenpaupack."

The rain date is July 5.

LAKE WALLENPAUPACK - The Chamber of the Northern Poconos has announced the annual July 4 fireworks extravaganza at Lake Wallenpaupack.

In a statement released by Holly Przasnyski, Interim Executive Director, te 2019 show wiill be "the most spectacular Independence Day fireworks display ever seen over Lake Wallenpaupack."

The rain date is July 5.

Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3 is set to broadcast patriotic music before, during, and after the entire event, from the Wallenpaupack Area High School lot. You also have the option to tune in on your boat or car radio as well as your smart phone or online.

“Lake Wallenpaupack has become known for its annual fireworks display, and this year will once again far surpass previous years,” the Chamber announcement reads.

Drawing thousands to our lake region restaurants, merchants, marinas, campgrounds and lodgings, the fireworks have become an important part of our lake culture. The fireworks show has been held since 1975.

This display is fired near the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack, at Wallenpaupack Area High School, and will begin at approximately 9:20 p.m. Parking will be available in the High School lots, and the bleachers will be open to spectators at approximately 7 p.m. The Middle and Primary School parking lots are also available. Viewing the fireworks will be available by boat on the Lake as well.

Specific traffic patterns near the display will be in place to ease congestion thus encouraging safer travel. They ask that the public please pay close attention to the security personnel directing traffic.



Donations & sponsorships



The Wallenpaupack Fireworks are made possible entirely through donations and sponsorship. The Chamber thanks all businesses and residents who have donated in the past. Major business sponsors to date include Lighthouse Harbor Marina, Poconos Mountains Visitors Bureau, Davis R Chant Realtors, Lake Region IGA, Settler’s Hospitality, Gresham’s Chop House, East Shore Lodging, The Boat Shop, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, Sterling Marina, Honesdale National Bank, Wayne Bank, The Dime Bank, Woodloch Resort, 1st Klas Marina, Bold Gold Media Group, and Besko Outdoor Media.

“We encourage community businesses to support this important annual tradition,” Przasnyski said.

For information on this event and other events and activities organized through The Chamber of the Northern Poconos please visit www.northernpoconoschamber.com.



