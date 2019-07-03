The show Insects of the Poconos, with photography by Maya Shikhman, will highlight the biodiversity of the entomological world of the Pocono Mountains. It will coincide with this summer's Kettle Creek Bug Fest event, in conjunction with Monroe County 4-H Club's Insects Are Us educational presentation on the various species featured in the show.

Maya started birding and photographing nature and wildlife eight years ago, her fascination initially inspired by trips to Southwest Florida with its abundant flora and fauna. More recently, she has expanded that interest to include macro photography, concentrating especially on the extraordinary variety of moths and other insects in the Poconos, as well as in Staten Island and New Jersey. For the past five summers, she has "mothed" at night at her Lake Naomi house, photographing and studying the various insects that are attracted by lights.

Starting last summer, she also began exploring the caterpillars that feed on plants in the Lake Naomi and Pinecrest communities, as well as near the Kettle Creek Environmental Education center. All insect species included in this show can be found in the Poconos.

Maya's work has been previously featured in the exhibition Flora/Fauna/Feathers of Richmond County at the Lenape Gallery at Conference House Park on Staten Island, as well as through Staten Island Advance, SILive.com, Enchanted Living social media, Cornell Lab Publishing Group, and North Branch Land Trust's Annual Auctions (located in Luzerne County, PA). She holds a BA in Studio Art from Marymount Manhattan College, and an MA in Art Administration from Fashion Institute of Technology. You can view more of Maya's photography at https://www.mayashikhman.coml