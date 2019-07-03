HAWLEY - The annual Hawley Independence Day Parade takes place at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 4. The list of parade divisions is included below.

Lineup is at 11 a.m., on Church Street near the Hotel Belvidere. Watch the parade along Main Avenue as it heads to Bingham Park.

The Hawley Carnival follows the parade and runs through 10 p.m. in Bingham Park.

This year’s parade marshall is Peter W. Becker, Managing Editor of The News Eagle. Becker has been editor of The News Eagle since 2010. He serves as Wayne County Historian and has a weekly local history column in the newspaper, largely focusing on the heritage of the greater Hawley area. He and his wife Jean live in White Mills.

Jason Merrill and other local musicians are set to perform at the bandstand between the end of the parade and the opening of the carnival grounds, listed for 12:30 p.m.



Carnival



The carnival is planned Tuesday, July 2- Saturday, July 6.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the carnival is open 6 to 10 p.m; on Saturday the hours are 2 to 10 p.m. On Thursday the hours start at 12:30 p.m.

Ride all rides for one price, with a $15 bracelet on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The carnival benefits Hawley Borough Police and the Parks & Recreation Commission.



Fireworks



Make the day of it: Watch the parade, hear the tunes at the bandstand, enjoy the carnival and head over to Lake Wallenpaupack that evening for the fireworks. Hosted by the Chamber of the Northern Poconos and paid through donations and sponsorships, the display is launched from the Wallenpaupack Area High School grounds.



Parade Lineup



DIVISION 1

Hawley Borough Police

PA State Police

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department with K-9 Unit

Waymart Borough Police

Hawley American Legion Post 311 and Auxiliary Marching Groups

Grand Marshall Peter Becker

Wayne County Commissioners

Wayne County District Attorney Patrick L. Robinson

Hawley Mayor Kevin Hawk

Hawley Borough Council

Palmyra Township (Wayne) Supervisors

All other State, County or municipal officials



DIVISION 2

Cub Scouts #401 and Boy Scout Troop 401

Relay for Life

Bold Gold Media

Wayne County Dairy Princess

Wayne/Pike Farmer’s Association

Habitat for Humanity

Women in the Wind



DIVISION 3

Sons of Norway

Paupack Fuel

Watson Brothers

Knights of Columbus

Palmers and Sons Trucks

Mike’s Auto Service & Towing

Moser’s Trucks



DIVISION 4

Dime Bank

Boltz and Sparks All Star Cheer

Downtown Hawley Partnership

Woodloch

Lackawaxen River Conservancy

Teeter’s Furniture

Dick Teeter (antique car)





DIVISION 5

Local and Regional Fire Departments

Hawley

White Mills

Honesdale

Lackawaxen

Lakeville

Tafton

Forest

Waymart

Seelyville

Greeley

Madisonville

Greene-Dreher

Blooming Grove

Central

Hamlin

Hemlock Farms

Northern Wayne

Honesdale Fire Equipment



DIVISION 6

Emergency Medical Service Vehicles

Hawley Ambulance

White Mills Ambulance

Tafton Ambulance

White Mills Community Ambulance

Hamlin Ambulance

Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Newfoundland Ambulance

Lackawaxen EMS

Commonwealth EMS











