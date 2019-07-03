HAWLEY - The annual Hawley Independence Day Parade takes place at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 4. The list of parade divisions is included below.
HAWLEY - The annual Hawley Independence Day Parade takes place at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 4. The list of parade divisions is included below.
Lineup is at 11 a.m., on Church Street near the Hotel Belvidere. Watch the parade along Main Avenue as it heads to Bingham Park.
The Hawley Carnival follows the parade and runs through 10 p.m. in Bingham Park.
This year’s parade marshall is Peter W. Becker, Managing Editor of The News Eagle. Becker has been editor of The News Eagle since 2010. He serves as Wayne County Historian and has a weekly local history column in the newspaper, largely focusing on the heritage of the greater Hawley area. He and his wife Jean live in White Mills.
Jason Merrill and other local musicians are set to perform at the bandstand between the end of the parade and the opening of the carnival grounds, listed for 12:30 p.m.
Carnival
The carnival is planned Tuesday, July 2- Saturday, July 6.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the carnival is open 6 to 10 p.m; on Saturday the hours are 2 to 10 p.m. On Thursday the hours start at 12:30 p.m.
Ride all rides for one price, with a $15 bracelet on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The carnival benefits Hawley Borough Police and the Parks & Recreation Commission.
Fireworks
Make the day of it: Watch the parade, hear the tunes at the bandstand, enjoy the carnival and head over to Lake Wallenpaupack that evening for the fireworks. Hosted by the Chamber of the Northern Poconos and paid through donations and sponsorships, the display is launched from the Wallenpaupack Area High School grounds.
Parade Lineup
DIVISION 1
Hawley Borough Police
PA State Police
Wayne County Sheriff’s Department with K-9 Unit
Waymart Borough Police
Hawley American Legion Post 311 and Auxiliary Marching Groups
Grand Marshall Peter Becker
Wayne County Commissioners
Wayne County District Attorney Patrick L. Robinson
Hawley Mayor Kevin Hawk
Hawley Borough Council
Palmyra Township (Wayne) Supervisors
All other State, County or municipal officials
DIVISION 2
Cub Scouts #401 and Boy Scout Troop 401
Relay for Life
Bold Gold Media
Wayne County Dairy Princess
Wayne/Pike Farmer’s Association
Habitat for Humanity
Women in the Wind
DIVISION 3
Sons of Norway
Paupack Fuel
Watson Brothers
Knights of Columbus
Palmers and Sons Trucks
Mike’s Auto Service & Towing
Moser’s Trucks
DIVISION 4
Dime Bank
Boltz and Sparks All Star Cheer
Downtown Hawley Partnership
Woodloch
Lackawaxen River Conservancy
Teeter’s Furniture
Dick Teeter (antique car)
DIVISION 5
Local and Regional Fire Departments
Hawley
White Mills
Honesdale
Lackawaxen
Lakeville
Tafton
Forest
Waymart
Seelyville
Greeley
Madisonville
Greene-Dreher
Blooming Grove
Central
Hamlin
Hemlock Farms
Northern Wayne
Honesdale Fire Equipment
DIVISION 6
Emergency Medical Service Vehicles
Hawley Ambulance
White Mills Ambulance
Tafton Ambulance
White Mills Community Ambulance
Hamlin Ambulance
Delaware Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Newfoundland Ambulance
Lackawaxen EMS
Commonwealth EMS