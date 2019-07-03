Potter's Daughter, the international art pop band led by North Pocono native Dyanne Potter Voegtlin, has collaborated with Annie Haslam, lead singer for the progressive rock band Renaissance, on the new single by Potter's Daughter called “Blood and Water.”

Dyanne, a graduate of the North Pocono High School, studied at the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. After graduation from that renowned school, she spent many years traveling and living in Europe. She met her husband in Switzerland and has one son, Ian. Dyanne has worked for most of her life as a professional musician and is currently living in Virginia, where she is a collaborative musician at Shenandoah University.

Dyanne reached out to Annie earlier this year for a possible collaboration, and was pleased that Annie was willing to participate in this new musical endeavor. Annie has been the lead singer for Renaissance since 1971 and also has had a long and diverse solo vocal career.

Dyanne’s band, Potter's Daughter, was formed in New York City while Dyanne was studying classical piano performance at the Manhattan School of Music. The group performed regularly in the city, as well as in northeastern Pennsylvania. Potter's Daughter has been featured on radio and tv, as well as in national and international magazines and blogs.

Now, joining forces with longtime friend and musicians, Amit Chatterjee (producer, arranger, and guitarist) and Ian C. Voegtlin (composer, guitarist, and saxophonist), Potter’s Daughter is pleased to have released their first single since the release of their debut album, The Blind Side, last spring.

Potter's Daughter brings together the classically-trained pianistic prowess of Dyanne Potter Voegtlin, the unrivaled wizardry of fusion guitar giant Amit Chatterjee, and the artistic dexterity of multi-instrumentalist and composer, Ian C. Voegtlin. They are also pleased to welcome the accomplished Austrian drummer, Walter Sitz, on his debut recording with the band.

The newly-released single, “Blood and Water,” is an up-tempo, progressive pop song about connection: connection to nature, to each other, to love, and to the world. In keeping with the concept of connection, Potter's Daughter has tapped into the talent and support of a wide circle of friends.

“Blood and Water” was recorded in several studios, including one in Old Forge, to accommodate the far-flung musicians’ busy schedules. “This was the most collaborative process I’ve ever done in my life, from composing to recording to lyrics to artwork. For example, Amit and Walter recorded the drums and bass in Vienna,” remarked Dyanne.

Lyrics for the song were co-written by Dyanne's longtime friend, Ronda Dubiel. Ronda is a familiar face in Moscow, as she works for Dr. Daniel J. Sullivan, a respected dentist with an office on Moscow’s Main St. She is also a certified Reiki practitioner and practices crystal healing.

Dyanne and Ronda have been friends since their days as students at the North Pocono Middle School. They started collaborating on writing song lyrics two years ago and Dyanne describes their collaborative efforts as “magical.”

“It’s been amazing writing lyrics with Ronda! We’ve been friends since we were ten years old, though at times we were not closely in touch. She sent me a poem that she wrote and it was so beautiful that I used it to write a song called ‘Hold.’ I would sometimes ask her to send me something, and it would always match what I had in mind, even though Ronda usually didn’t even know the title,” explained Dyanne.

In addition, Ronda's daughter, Addy Dubiel, currently a student at the North Pocono High School, has created the artwork for the CD cover. Addy recently won the Golden Key award for her still-life painting, which was displayed at the Everhart Museum in Scranton. Her artwork has also been featured in Scranton's First Friday Artwalk.

Potter’s Daughter is currently working on a new album, and Dyanne is pleased that all of the songs for the album were written in pretty much the same way, as a collaborative effort between Dyanne and Ronda for the song lyrics and with music largely composed by Dyanne’s son, Ian.

“Ian will improvise, and I have a library of ideas he’s come up with. Sometimes one will captivate me and I take that idea and develop it into a whole song,” explained Dyanne, adding that her son is a talented musician who plays guitar, piano, keyboards, and saxophone.

For further information about this project, the Potter’s Daughter band, or to order a copy of “Blood and Water,” please visit www.pottersdaughterband.com or check out the group’s Facebook page.