It was one of the most unusual traffic stops Nevada state troopers have made in recent memory.

The driver of a hearse was pulled over Monday for violating posted rules for a Las Vegas-area carpool lane, ABC News says. Only one person was visible in the vehicle as it traveled on Interstate 15, according to police reports, but at least two occupants are required to use the special high-occupancy vehicle lane and bypass traffic backups in the freeway mainlanes.

Turns out the hearse driver was counting the corpse he was transporting as his passenger. Cops say you can't do that. All occupants must be alive to qualify to use the carpool lane, according to ABC News.

"Today we stopped a local funereal home hearse in the HOV lane," the Nevada Highway Patrol wrote in a subsequent tweet. "The driver had the dearly departed in the back, he thought the deceased could be counted as two people. I guess we should clarify this, living, breathing people count for the HOV lane."

The bewildered trooper wound up letting the driver off with a warning instead of a ticket. The usual fine for violating HOV lane rules in Nevada is $250.

