PA Options for Wellness in partnership with Penn State’s College of Medicine and affiliated Milton S. Hershey Medical Center have signed a 10-year research agreement. PA Options for Wellness was recently approved as a clinical registrant by the state of Pennsylvania and Penn

State is a state-approved academic clinical research center. As a state-approved clinical

registrant, PA Options for Wellness is licensed to grow, process and dispense marijuana for

research and medical treatment purposes.

PA Options for Wellness was founded in 2014 and has been working in partnership with Penn

State on non-cannabis related research to explore the medicinal properties of hemp and flax since 2015. ​

This combined effort will help physicians and patients make better and more informed clinical decisions related to cannabinoids.

“The opportunity to understand cannabinoids and medical marijuana better has an extraordinary potential benefit to humankind.” said Dr. Craig Hillemeier, Dean of Penn State College of Medicine, CEO of Penn State Health and Senior Vice President for Health Affairs at Penn State.

PA Options for Wellness will focus its research on patients and patient outcomes to develop

novel treatment methods and to identify what strains of cannabis would be most effective with certain medical conditions. Under this program, PA Options for Wellness, in collaboration with Penn State College of Medicine, will study every aspect of the plant in order to provide our patients with the most effective treatment for their specific medical condition.

Kent Vrana​, Chair of the Department of Pharmacology at Penn State College of Medicine has

said “I think this unique opportunity places the commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the forefront of promoting high-quality research on medical marijuana.”

PA Options for Wellness plans on establishing a growing and processing facility in Perry County and intends to open its first of six dispensaries in Harrisburg. PA Options for Wellness has made it a top priority to ensure that the communities located in Perry and Dauphin Counties, along with its surrounding areas, are safe from diversion and benefit from the proposed medical marijuana facility and dispensary.

“The shared goal of the College of Medicine and PA Options for Wellness is a medical model

focused on the patient, research, outcomes, compliance and quality of life.” - Tom Trite, CEO of PA Options for Wellness.