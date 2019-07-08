Monir Bruckner: Happy, full of energy, inspired his team

HAWLEY - Staff at the Hawley office of AMSKier Insurance paid tribute Friday, June 28, to their late, beloved co-worker Monir Bruckner.

Bruckner was 26 when he died June 5, within hours of a car crash on his way in to work. He lived in Moscow.

Binding together like family, the AMSkier team were wearing buttons that say, “I Remember Mo” (He liked to be called Mo). AMSkier declared a “dress-down day” in his memory, during which staff could wear jeans to work for a $5.00 contribution to the American Heart Association.

Mo’s death was attributed to a coronary.

Henry Skier, President and CEO at the 99-year old company, said that he had not ever experienced this, losing a worker in such tragic circumstances. They have approximately 40 employees.

The Pocono Mountain High School graduate received a degree in Electrical Engineering at SUNY.

He had an internship in the I.T. Department at Western Wayne School District, after which he applied for an I.T. position at Wallenpaupack Area School District. Although there wasn’t an opening there, Colleen Edwards, at the District, recommended that he try AMSkier.

That was in October 2018. Joseph Faubel, who would eventually become Mo’s supervisor at AMSkier, said that Mo was very likable. He started out at AMSkier as an intern in the I.T. department. As a result, he had the chance to get to know staff throughout the company, assisting with the computers in the various offices in their two buildings in downtown Hawley.

Henry Skier said that Mo had been quite sad and unhappy when the internship at Western Wayne ended, but was energized when he was given this chance at AMSkier.

AMSkier became like an extended family to him, Henry Skier said, relating a comment from Mo’s parents.

“We suffered,” Skier said, as the staff mourned for Mo. Crisis counselors were made available. AMSkier has a dress-down event each month benefitting some charity, but Skier said this time it was “way beyond normal.”

In their grief, Skier said, “We learned how precious it is to be with each other.” Reflecting on Mo, Skier commented, “He was very bright and willing to please. He was an amazing human being in my opinion.”

Faubel said that they wanted to be able to keep him on staff; there wasn’t always enough I.T. work but they had given him a host of other tasks, including social media and video projects.

Mo had not been able to land an electrical engineering position, and had already indicated he would rather stay with AMSkier.

An opening occurred when someone retired. In April 2019, Mo became full-time as an under-writer for the camp insurance department.

Faubel noted, “He was happy and quick-witted,” and not ashamed t share his ideas and thoughts. Being only 25 at the time, Faubel stated that said a lot about Mo, for the self-confidence that Mo exhibited.

Mary Helen Teeter, who was Mo’s supervisor when he became full-time, shared “We saw his bright, shining face every morning, every afternoon, all the time… It was a treat to work with someone so inquisitive. He wanted to learn, he asked questions… He brought in energy and he gave me energy because he had so much energy.”

She said she has a son the same age, and certainly as a mother, Mo touched her heart as well.

One of Mo’s colleagues, Karen Gillman, remarked, “Mo was the kind of guy put on the earth… to make people happy, to make people laugh… He brought positive dimension to the office. I looked forward to seeing him every day.”

Gillman said that she believes people come into their lives for a reason. “I’m very grateful; I could see life in a new perspective.” Teeter added, “We’re very lucky for the time we had with him.”



