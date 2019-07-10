HAWLEY - On Thursday, June 13 the rain suddenly stopped upon the arrival of the bus bringing 40 members of The Country Gardeners to walk through a very different and beautiful garden.

The Chinese Scholar Garden is part of the Cultural and Botanical Garden at Sailors Snug Harbor, Staten Island, NY.

“The Chinese garden was unusual and inspiring,” Lee Emerson said. “The docents were so knowledgeable and made a dreary day very enjoyable.

There are many other gardens located within Snug Harbor ( a former Navy Base). Plans are being made to visit more in the near future.

The Country Gardeners meet at the Brookfield Environmental Center off of Route 6 just outside of Hawley. Meetings include an educational session on current issues of interest and a plant exchange as well as a hosted repast and business meeting. Membership is open to those interested residents of the Hawley area. The next meeting will be held Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m. The discussion will focus on the Spotted Lanternfly, a garden pest causing damage in our area.

For information please email Kate Hayes, President at katehayes@comcast.net.