Logan Simmons was working a shift at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Hall County, Texas, recently when he heard a distressed mother calling for help from the drive-thru lane. The woman was in the driver's seat of her car, and her 6-year-old son in the back seat had gotten the seatbelt wrapped around his neck. His face was quickly losing color. ...

Another Chick-Fil-A hero



Logan Simmons was working a shift at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Hall County, Texas, recently when he heard a distressed mother calling for help from the drive-thru lane. The woman was in the driver's seat of her car, and her 6-year-old son in the back seat had gotten the seatbelt wrapped around his neck. His face was quickly losing color.

When Logan heard the screams for help from the drive-thru window, he jumped out of the window and rushed over to the woman's car. He climbed into the car and used his pocketknife to cut the boy free from the seatbelt. The frantic mother was overwhelmed with gratitude for the teen's fast action.



Running barefoot ahead of a tornado



Megan Parson, 25, is a fourth grade teacher at Celia Hays Elementary School in Rockwall, Texas. Classes had just dismissed for the day when the principal's voice came over the loud speaker, telling students there were tornados nearby and they should assume the necessary safety position against the walls in the hallways.

As students crouched down with their hands over their heads, Parson knew there were already students outside who were waiting to be picked up by their parents. She tossed off her shoes and rain barefoot ahead of a tornado to warn students and their parents to take cover. She says she did not realize the tornado was so close to the school until she saw the now-viral picture one of the parents took of her safety mission.



Falling child caught in mid-air



A 17-year-old Algerian man became a hero last month in Turkey after catching a two-year-old Syrian toddler falling from a third floor window in an apartment building. It happened in Instanbul's Fatih district, which is home to a large Arab community. Doha Muhammed, the daughter of Syrian couple Leyla Abdullah and Yusuf Muhammed, approached the open window while her mother was cooking in the kitchen.

Feuzi Zabaat, an Algerian national working in a shop on the same street, saw that the toddler was about to fall and stood underneath the window. He managed to catch and hold the child just before she would have hit the ground, saving her from serious injury or death. The incident was captured by the security camera of a nearby shop. Baby Doha escaped unharmed, but she was quite frightened and shaken. Zabatt and other locals were seen trying to calm her before handing her back to Leyla.



……..

Who says the newspapers only carry “BAD” news?

This column, Crumbs of Comfort, by David Horn, shares stories that touch the heart.

Horn is a retired news reporter, and active blogger hailing from Bloomington, Indiana. He enjoys precious memories of his summer camp days in the Hawley, Pa. area, when in the 1950’s he attended Camp Elektor. Today the site of Woodloch Pines Resort, the camp was situated on the shore of Lake Teedyuskung.

He has written Crumbs of Comfort as a blog, since March 2009. This will be carried in The News Eagle periodically, as well as on The News Eagle website.

Read more of Crumbs for Comfort at http://comfortcrumb.blogspot.com/ .



