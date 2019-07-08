WAYNE & PIKE - The 243rd anniversary of the United States of America was celebrated in grand style with fireworks across the region, as well as parades and private events. Here are some pictures of local pyrotechnics sent out by readers. Pictures of local fireworks may be sent to news@neagle.com; please state where and when, and your name.

