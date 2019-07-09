Scranton, PA – Scranton Area Community Foundation is accepting nominations now until August 1, 2019, for the 2019 Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Award, which is presented annually to a woman who demonstrates commitment to community, ingenuity in response to community need, and leadership in empowering and transforming the lives of women and girls in the community. Nominations are open to anyone who wishes to recommend a female candidate who has made an impact in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The award has been presented since 1992 when a charitable fund was established by the family of Margaretta Belin Chamberlin both to honor her memory and to recognize accomplishments of women in our community while encouraging their personal and/or professional development.

The Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Award will be presented at the Scranton Area Community Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy Annual Event on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Radisson Lackawanna Station from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. where the recipient will receive a monetary award of $1,000 to be used for the purpose of personal development or to donate to a charitable organization of the recipient's choice.

Past award recipients have included Eleanore Ginader, Rosemary Broderick, Sharon McCrone, Catherine Richmond-Cullen, Mary Elaine Southard, Judith O. Graziano, Carol Weiss Rubel, Charlotte McIlwee Ravaioli, Diana Statsman, Susan S. Belin, Rachel R. Yaklic (10th anniversary youth recipient), Margaret “Peg” Ruddy, Sally E. Bohlin, Andrea J. Mulrine, Natalie Gelb, Mary Ann LaPorta, Sr. Margaret Gannon, IHM, Mary Belin Rhodes, Sondra Myers, Nancy Dressel, Jeanne Bovard, Suzanne Fisher Staples, Jane Oppenheim, Sister Ann Walsh, Nada Gilmartin, Michelle Dempsey and Laurie Cadden.

Nominations for the 2019 Margaretta Belin Chamberlin Award will be accepted until August 1, 2019, via email to dhunter@safdn.org or by mail to: Attn: Dana Hunter, Administrative Coordinator, Scranton Area Community Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Suite 102, Scranton, PA 18510. The nomination form can be accessed through the Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy website, www.supportnepawomen.org.