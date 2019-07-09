BETHEL, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural arts organization located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, is pleased to announce the Fall 2019/Spring 2020 PLAY The Classics series in the intimate Event Gallery, presented in collaboration with Shandelee Music Festival. The series will feature An Afternoon with Axiom Brass Quintet on September 22; An Afternoon of Chamber Music featuring Borisevich Duo on October 6; and An Afternoon of Choral Artistry featuring Young People’s Chorus of New York City on April 26, 2020. The matinee performances begin at 3:00 PM with doors opening at 2:00 PM. This world-class classical concert series features performances for all ages. Each concert is preceded by an enjoyable introduction to the music being performed and followed by a specialty dessert reception where guests have the opportunity to relax, see friends and meet new people with similar interests.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, July 12th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, Ticketmaster, and the Bethel Woods Box Office. Tickets for each performance are just $37.00 for general reserved seating; tickets for individuals age 17 and under or students with a valid college ID are available for $17.00 at the Bethel Woods Box Office only. Please call 845-583-2050 for more information.



About Axiom Brass Quintet:

Praised for their “high level of musicality and technical ability” and for their “clean, clear and precise sound,” the award-winning Axiom Brass Quintet has quickly established itself as “one of the major art music groups in brass chamber music.” As the only Brass Quintet in 27 years to ever win the prestigious Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition (2012), and the only American ensemble to ever win the Preis der Europa-Stadt Passau in Germany (2012), Axiom has also been named winners of the 2008 International Chamber Brass Competition and prize-winners of the 2016 M-Prize, 2010 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, the Plowman Chamber Music Competition, and the Jeju City International Brass Quintet Competition in South Korea. Axiom Brass is dedicated to enhancing the musical life of communities across the globe and educating the next generation of musicians.



About The Borisevich Duo:

The Borisevich Duo, featuring pianist Margarita Loukachkina and violinist Nikita Borisevich, is an internationally acclaimed violin and piano duet, frequently performing across the United States and Europe. Mr. Borisevich and Ms. Loukachkina are winners of numerous international music competitions and have collectively performed on world renown stages such as The Kennedy Center (Washington, DC), Grand Hall of Moscow Conservatory (Moscow, Russia), Shriver Hall (Baltimore, Maryland) and Manuel de Falla Auditorium (Granada, Spain), among others.



The Borisevich Duo was a recipient of the inaugural Young Artist Development Series Award at The El Paso Pro Musica Festival in collaboration with Peabody Conservatory, and has since then been invited to do a residency at El Paso Pro Musica Festival and Sitka Summer Music Festival by Grammy-Award-winning cellist, Zuill Bailey.



About The Young People’s Chorus of New York City:

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City (YPC) is recognized worldwide for its award-winning performances and spectacular artistry. But the chorus grew out of humble beginnings. It all started with Francisco J. Núñez, a young piano prodigy in Washington Heights whose life was profoundly changed by music. Through his musical talent, he met and socialized with children with the same musical interests, but from different cultural and economic backgrounds.



He learned from them, and they learned from him. Inspired by this childhood experience, Núñez created a children’s chorus based on diversity, using music as the unifying force to engage and teach its choristers. By founding YPC, Núñez fulfilled his dream of bringing together children from all walks of life to make beautiful music and friendships, creating new opportunities and a brighter future for thousands of YPC children and their communities.



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Wednesday, July 10th at 10:00 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/supportthearts/membership-opportunities



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Discounted admission is valid the day of a concert through noon the following day. Presented by Orange Bank and Trust, the 2019 Special Exhibit We Are Golden: Reflections on the 50th Anniversary of The Woodstock Festival & Aspirations for a Peaceful Future, examines the desires of the youth of 1969, places the festival in the context of the positive societal changes it inspired and asks today's youth what THEY desire of the world now. To learn more, please visit http://www.bethelwoodscenter.org/the-museum.



Bethel Woods’ Season of Song & Celebration promises year-long programming and a uniquely memorable experience for those who journey to the historic site to celebrate the legacy of the greatest festival of all time. For more information about Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, please visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org or call 1.866.781.2922.



In addition to support from Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the Shandelee Music Festival, P.L.A.Y. the Classics is funded in part by a gift from the Guenther Family and by a grant from the Rea Charitable Trust.