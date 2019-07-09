Fell High School class of 1969 Reunion Notice

The Fell High School class of 1969 will be holding their 50year reunion on Saturday October 12, 2019.

The reunion will take place at the annual Harvest Hop at the Trinity Banquet Facility- 37 Prospect Street Simpson, Pa.

The price is $30 per person which includes a deluxe buffet dinner with musical entertainment supplied by a local DJ. Beer and wine are included and mixers will be available for those wishing to BYOB. Doors will open at 6PM with dinner at 7pm.

We are asking you to please pass this information on to any class member you have contact with. Members of the class and anyone who has contact information on classmates should reply to a class member listed below.

Al Dyno at 570-785-5059

Patty Prince 570-785-5606

Gary Rupp at 570-499-5049

John Obzud at 407-701-5949