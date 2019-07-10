SOUTH STERLING - The Greene-Dreher Historical Society will hold its annual Open House and Ice Cream Social at Peggy Bancroft Hall on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, barn, and outbuildings will be open for tours. Two special programs are planned for the event.

At 11:30 a.m., local Cub Scout Pack 129 will participate in a flag-raising ceremony with a representative of the Patriotic Order Sons of America. The Peggy Bancroft Hall was built in 1904 by the POS of A as their Washington Camp 422 of South Sterling. Last year, there was a sizeable crowd for this program, and it is suggested that attendees of flag ceremony arrive at the opening of the event at 11 a.m. Parking is available on the property.

Inside the hall at 12:30 p.m., Kevin Wenner, the Northeast Region Wildlife Management Supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will present River Otter and Fisher Reintroduction in Pennsylvania. Wenner has a BS degree from Penn State University in Wildlife and Fisheries Science. While at the University, he was employed by the Penn State Cooperative Wetlands Center and was involved with the reintroduction of both river otters and fishers.

Scott Swingle will be using his “one-lunger” engine to make fresh ice cream from milk produced by the Gross Family Farm Dairy. The local dairy produces quality A2 milk with a fat content perfect for ice cream. Guests can sample the ice cream with slices of pie or fresh baked cookies. “I can’t think of a better treat for a summer afternoon than homemade pie and ice cream,” said Society board member, Ellen Drake. Lemonade, iced tea, and coffee will also be served. Whole pies will be available for purchase throughout the event. Ford Model T event July 27



The next Greene-Dreher Historical Society event on July 27 is A Tribute to the Ford Model T presented by Dale and Margo Rogers, Model T owners and enthusiasts. The Slo Pokes Model T Club will be visiting the Hall that day with their beautifully restored vintage automobiles starting at 1 p.m.

This Open House and the Model T rally are free and open to the public.

Peggy Bancroft Hall is located at 465 South Sterling Road, South Sterling. For more information on these and many other events throughout the year, please visit www.greenedreherhs.org or the GDHS Facebook page.







