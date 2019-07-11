MILFORD - The Greater Pike Community Foundation has announced the availability of $90,000 in grant funds from the Richard L. Snyder Fund. In accordance with Snyder’s wishes, income from this fund is distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations within designated fields of interest.

Snyders’s most enduring support for Pike County is his legacy to the Greater Pike Community Foundation. This year, grants ranging from $500-$5000 (with two qualifying for $7,500) will be awarded for the following types of programs: maintaining and enhancing the public areas of Milford; local arts, cultural events and festivals; medical research and programs; and the prevention of homosexual intolerance and domestic violence.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply by grant application available on-line at www.greaterpike.org. Complete applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on July 31st, 2019. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. Applicants should expect an email acknowledging receipt of their proposals within two business days of submission. For more information, please contact Maryanne Monte, Grants Committee Chair at 570-296-5420 or grants@greaterpike.org.

The Greater Pike Community Foundation, with its slogan “For Good. Forever.” was created to enable generous individuals, families and local businesses to maximize their charitable support through organized, targeted, long-term community philanthropy. The Foundation provides a permanent and personal way to give back to the region we love and have worked so hard to nurture and maintain.

Those interested in learning more about Greater Pike are encouraged to contact Jenni Hamill, Executive Director (jennihamill@greaterpike.org, 570-832-4686) or visit their website at www.greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.



