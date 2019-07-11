State Police say Jeffrey Greene may be at special risk to himself

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - PA State Police, Blooming Grove, announced Thursday afternoon, July 11, that the search continued for a missing man, considered endangered.

State Police reported that Jeffrey S. Greene, age 64, from Palmyra Township, Pike County, was last seen on his black Cobalt boat on Lake Wallenpaupack, July 10 at approximately 3 p.m.

A Facebook post by Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team added that he was last seen leaving The Boat Shop Marina around 1:30 p.m., in the boat described above.

Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team was dispatched, and was searching the lake. Tafton Fire Department was also called out with two boats and a rescue vehicle.

The point of reference for emergency responders to mobilize was Lizzie Lane and Twin Lane, Palmyra Township.

State Police were conducting “welfare checks” for his whereabouts.

Greene is described as a 64-year old white male, 5’09” high and weighing 165 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and boating-type shoes.

Trooper Matthew R. Jones said that this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police; call 9-1-1 or the Blooming Grove barracks at 570-226-5718.





