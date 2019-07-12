The Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Memorial Fund, administered by the Trust Department at The Honesdale National Bank and local Honesdale businessman, Paul Meagher, continued its support of those pursuing higher education with the awarding of scholarships to 2019 graduates with a total distribution of $35,754.68.

The Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Memorial Fund was created by these prominent Honesdale residents to support designated charitable organizations within Wayne County, as well as, to provide scholarships to deserving graduates of Honesdale High School. Ernest was the brother of the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Honesdale resident, Lyman Lemnitzer.

Jacob Adams received financial support through the “Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Scholarship” as the Honesdale High School 2019 Class Valedictorian. Adams is enrolled to attend Georgetown University in the fall. This scholarship totals $17,877.34.

Nicole Longman, the 2019 recipient of the “Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Nursing Scholarship” is enrolled to attend Florida Gulf Coast University to study nursing in the fall. She is a 2019 graduate of Honesdale High School. The selection of the nursing scholarship recipient is made by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayne Memorial Hospital and is based on scholastic achievement. This scholarship totals $17,877.34.

The Honesdale National Bank Trust Department, a division of HNB Financial Group, has managed the investments of the Memorial Fund since its inception in 1991. Through prudent investment of the trust assets, grants in excess of $2 Million have been paid to qualifying recipients to date. A total of $313,447.20 has been distributed through the Ernest and Margaret Lemnitzer Scholarships alone. For more information about the HNB Financial Group, please call 570-253-3355 or visit the HNB Corporate Center in Honesdale.

The Honesdale National Bank, established in 1836, holds the distinction of being the area’s oldest independent community bank headquartered in Northeastern PA, with offices in Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna, Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. The Honesdale National Bank offers personal banking, business banking and wealth solutions. For more information on HNB’s products and services, visit hnbbank.bank.