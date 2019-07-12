The powerful 54” sawblade at the historic Joel Hill Civil War era, water-powered sawmill will again roar to life on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The mill ran almost continually from the mid to late 1800’s until the 1970’s when it was donated to the Equinunk Historical Society for restoration, by Mr. Joe Harcum of Duck Harbor. Now operated by a dedicated group of volunteers, the mill operates in much the same fashion as it did in the 1800’s. The demonstrations and tours are free and there is something to interest individuals of all ages. Photographic opportunities are phenomenal. Donations are always welcome. The Joel Hill Sawmill is approached from Rte. 191, off Creek Rd. Follow signs from the highway. At the end of Creek Rd., turn right and immediately left. The sawmill is on the left directly ahead. As a bonus, visitors may also visit the new Cleveland Museum of Industrial Machinery, with exhibits from around the turn of the last century. The volunteers worked over the winter months to coax more pieces of the enormous machinery into running condition. The exhibit is interesting and of course, educational. Call 570-224-6722 for information or directions. You can also include a visit to the Equinunk Historical Society’s Calder Museum and Calder Gift Shop in the center ofEquinunk. Doors open at noon.