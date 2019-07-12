WEEKEND VISITORS TO LAKE WALLENPAUPACK ASKED TO CHECK CAMERAS .....



State Police say Jeffrey Greene may be at special risk to himself

PALMYRA TWP. (Pike) - The search for Jeffrey S. Greene, last seen boating on Lake Wallenpaupack Wednesday afternoon, July 10, continued Friday morning.

Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team posted on Facebook a picture of a black Cobalt motorboat found floating unoccupied, bear Briar Hill Estates, Thursday. Greene was reported to have been operating his boat, of this description.



How the public can help



“Anyone that may come up this weekend, that may have cameras pointed towards the lake, are encouraged to check their footage,” Ledgedale stated. “We ask boaters this weekend be vigilant and cautious.”

Boaters are asked to avoid running too close to the rescue team boats because they will be running sonar. Ledgedale asked that anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Fish Commission, Pa State Police or either of the dive teams.

Bob Black, Ledgedale Dive & Rescue Team, announced Friday afternoon that they had a few offers from people wanting to help with the search. He stated that all available man power was busy on the search, but by that evening they ma be able to organize an effort with others who wanted to assist.

“If you are out enjoying the lake today, please keep an eye out,” Black said. “Slow rides around the shoreline and watching the open water would be most beneficial if you are so inclined. “

He added, “If you do spot something you are relatively sure may be the missing man, please stay in place and call 911 so they can relay the message. It is important to not disturb anything for the sake of any investigation that may follow.”

As of Friday afternoon Ledgesdale’s focus was still from Capri Marina towards the Ledgedale end of the lake.

Black stressed the importance of giving the searchers room, as they are running search grids.

Boat had wallet, phone, keys



The boat had bumped into another boat that was anchored while the occupants were swimming. Ledgedale stated that the boat contained a wallet, phone and keys but was unoccupied. Its operator was last caught on camera at the Boat Shop. There have been numerous unconfirmed sightings at other areas around the lake.

Ledgedale Dive along with Tafton Dive and the PA Fish & Boat Commission searched the water surface and the Islands unsuccessfully. Both dive teams and the Pa State Police returned to the lake to continue searching Thursday. Residents around the area of where the boat was located were interviewed.

Divers cleared possible sonar hits Thursday evening with no success.



Description



Greene is described as a 64-year old white male, 5’09” high and weighing 165 pounds. He has short gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and boating-type shoes.

Trooper Matthew R. Jones said that this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team said that he was last seen leaving The Boat Shop Marina around 1:30 p.m.,July 10, in the black Cobalt boat.

Ledgedale Dive/Rescue Team and Tafton Fire Department were called out boats and other apparatus.

The point of reference for emergency responders to mobilize was Lizzie Lane and Twin Lane, Palmyra Township.

State Police were conducting “welfare checks” for his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police; call 9-1-1 or the Blooming Grove barracks at 570-226-5718.





