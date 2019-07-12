



"Shemekia Copeland is a powerhouse, a superstar…she can do no wrong." --Rolling Stone



"Shemekia Copeland is one of the great blues voices of our time. No one comes close to the sheer firepower that Copeland conjures at will."--Chicago Tribune



"America's Child is a groundbreaking, genre-bending work of beauty. Shemekia is one of the great singers of our time. This record introduces listeners to another side of her, and I predict it will result in many new fans. Her voice on these songs is nothing short of magic."--Mary Gauthier



Award-winning blues, R&B and Americana vocalist Shemekia Copeland, touring in support of her latest Alligator Records release, AMERICA'S CHILD, will perform at the Scranton Jazz Festival in Scranton on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Produced by Will Kimbrough (who also plays guitar on the album) and recorded in Nashville, AMERICA'S CHILD - named the #1 blues album of 2018 by MOJO magazine - is a courageous and fiery statement of purpose, a major step forward for the singer whose musical consciousness continues to expand as her star continues to rise.

With guests including John Prine, Rhiannon Giddens, Mary Gauthier, Emmylou Harris and Steve Cropper, AMERICA'S CHILD bursts with Copeland's bravado and embraces with her tenderness.

In 2019, Copeland received two Blues Music Awards for AMERICA'S CHILD: Album Of The Year and Contemporary Blues Album Of The Year. Copeland can be heard daily hosting

her own blues radio show on SiriusXM. Concert information is as follows:



Date: Saturday, August 3, 2019

Event: Scranton Jazz Festival

Venue: Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel

Address: 700 Lackawanna Ave.

City: Scranton, PA

Phone: 570-575-5282

Showtime: 8:30pm

Ticket price: $25-$40 / $15-$25 student

Website: www.scrantonjazzfestival.org

*See website for complete festival line-up and detailed ticket information