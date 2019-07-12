This recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.

Consumers should immediately inspect their smoke alarms to determine if it will activate appropriately.

Press the test button to determine if it is operating properly. If the alarm sounds no further action is required.

Additional instructions are located on the firm’s website. If smoke alarm does not sound during the test, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement.

The device was sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016 for about $20.