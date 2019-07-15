SCRANTON - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of

Pennsylvania announced that on July 9, 2019, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against Faizal Bhimani, age 42, of Bartonsville, Pennsylvania.

The same superseding indictment also brings charges against Nazim Hassam, age 67, of Bartonsville, and the Pocono Plaza Inn hotel, formerly known as the Quality Inn, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, alleging drug trafficking conspiracy and the management of drug premises.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Hassam,

a part-owner of both hotels, and Bhimani, the manager of the Howard Johnson Hotel located in Bartonsville, along with the hotels themselves, conspired with others to commit, facilitate, and profit from drug trafficking.

These charges are in addition to those brought in the original indictment that Bhimani and Om Sri Sai conspired to commit, facilitate, and profit from commercial sex induced by force, fraud, and coercion.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the

Stroud Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug

Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). OCDETF is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together

all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S.

Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide

epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are

presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the

applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The highest maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant's educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.