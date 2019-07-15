DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education will hold an Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 7 for adult learners who are interested in continuing their education. The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. in Huntzinger and Alden Trusts Rooms 218-219 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

The Adult Learner Open House is open to adults interested in obtaining more information about Misericordia University’s undergraduate and graduate programs and for prospective students who have general questions about entering or returning to college. Guests can come to the event at their convenience and speak with faculty and representatives from admissions and financial aid. Common topics include credit transfer, credit for life experiences, financial aid eligibility, evening and weekend class schedules on campus, online courses, and Misericordia’s accelerated degree programs.

The Misericordia University accelerated degree program offers majors and programs in business, health care, information technology, and Government, Law and National Security. Adult learners can find programs at the certificate, bachelor, master and doctoral level with classes designed for their busy lifestyle.

The College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University recently introduced the region’s first graduate program that works to improve health care quality and patient safety. The Healthcare Analytics program is a 36-credit Master of Science degree program available fully online beginning in August. The new academic program prepares professionals who use data to communicate and enact meaningful improvements in the delivery of health care. It stresses the importance of health care professionals working together as equal team members with one common goal, while ensuring the voices of patients and families are heard throughout the continuum of care.

The Healthcare Analytics program also offers an 18-credit post baccalaureate certificate. Students can apply the credits earned through the completion of the certificate program to the requirements for the master’s degree.

Misericordia also offers a master’s degree in nursing in a fully online format and an MBA program predominantly online with the opportunity for students to specialize in the following areas: management, accounting, and human resources management. In addition, a Master of Science in Organizational Management degree with a specialization in nonprofit management and fundraising is available.

Adult learners who wish to register can go online at misericordia.edu/ archopenhouse. For more information on continuing education programs, please contact the Center for Adult and Continuing Education at 570-674-6791 or by e-mail at admissmu@misericordia.edu.

For more information about Misericordia University, please call (570) 674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes MU as a 2019 Best Northeastern College and MONEY Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2018-19 “Best Colleges” list.