SCOTT TWP. — Montdale native, Outdoor Network star and Nashville recording artist Nate Hosie released his latest single “Rocked All Summer Long” on all digital music outlets including Apple Music and Amazon Music this morning.

“Rocked All Summer Long,” an upbeat and catchy follow-up to Hosie’s successful 2017 EP The America I Know, was recorded earlier this year at Song City Studios in Nashville, TN. The ode to growing up and loud music is sure to have country music fans singing along with their windows down.

“This song is all about growing up in Montdale with my family and friends and rocking through the summer!” Hosie said. “Even though it is about growing up, not all that much has changed even today. I am blessed that I get to spend a lot of the year hunting across the beautiful United States with HeadHunters TV and then I get to play music and rock all summer long!”

Hosie is currently in Utah playing at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Music Festival which includes headliners David Lee Murphy and Craig Morgan. He will also be playing at BowFest in Superior, WI at the end of July with country stars Clint Black and Clay Walker.

“It is awesome to be celebrating the release of my new single with my wife, Tiffany and our son Cruze in the Utah Mountains at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Music Festival,” Hosie added.

As for future plans, Hosie tells fans that he has big plans for the Fall.

“I’m excited to get back into the studio in August for a project that we will be releasing in September,” Hosie said. “Stay tuned! I am so pumped to announce what is coming next!"

There are no local shows announced yet, but Hosie loves playing his hometown as he did for years in the popular band Maybe Someday.

For more information on Nate Hosie, you can follow him on Facebook, Twitter (@NateHosie) and Instagram (@NateHosie).

HeadHunters TV is currently in its 9th season on the Outdoor Channel. For more information on the show and airtimes, visit www.headhunterstv.com