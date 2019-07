Dunmore – Today, July 16, a contractor for PennDOT began milling portions of the Central Scranton Expressway, in preparation for repaving the roadway.

Over the next week, milling and paving will occur each weekday from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM and should last about a week.

Throughout the work, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when traveling in the area.