Scranton, PA – The Wright Center for Community Health was recently awarded a grant from Moses Taylor Foundation to expand its geriatric service line and further develop a geriatric curriculum and fellowship in partnership with The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education.

Bolstered by this funding, a community-based coordinated primary care team, comprised of a physician, certified registered nurse practitioner and medical assistant, will visit patients who live in Lackawanna County to provide healthcare services.

A physician performs the initial visit and a certified registered nurse practitioner handles ongoing routine healthcare visits in the home. A social worker will be available to conduct assessments of the patient’s living environment and provide case management and social referral services.

The Wright Center for Community Health provides healthcare services for children and adults through a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) model, a welcoming setting in which a patient’s healthcare team, led by a single trusted healthcare provider, works collectively to coordinate care and meet physical and mental health needs. The Wright Center for Community Health’s team is focused on innovations to make primary care more efficient, effective and satisfying to patients and providers.

The Wright Center for Community Health’s clinics are located in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Clarks Summit, Kingston and Jermyn.

The Moses Taylor Foundation is a catalyst in continuing the philanthropic legacy of Moses Taylor by providing opportunities for people in Northeast Pennsylvania, especially the most vulnerable, to lead healthy lives. The mission of the Moses Taylor Foundation is to improve the health and wellness of residents and communities, primarily in Northeast Pennsylvania.