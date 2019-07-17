Revolutionary Way battle in the Upper Delaware

BARRYVILLE, NY – The remains of the 46 members of the colonial militia who were killed at the Battle of Minisink on July 22, 1779 were left on the hilltop where the battle took place for 43 years before an expedition was mounted to recover them.

During those years, the battle – and those who died in it – was largely forgotten, but ever since a speech at the annual dinner of the Orange County Medical Society in 1822 highlighted the life of Dr. Benjamin Tusten, the Goshen physician who was killed while serving as second-in-command at the battle, there has been a concerted effort to remember those fallen.

A solemn ceremony is held each year at the actual Battleground at Minisink Ford, just off NY Route 97, on the Saturday closest to July 22 – this year, July 20.

The keynote speaker this year is Frank Salvati of Port Jervis, a noted expert on the French and Indian War and the Revolution. His topic is “The View from the Other Side: Brant’s Volunteers, Who They Were and Why They Did What They Did.”

Sullivan County Historian John Conway will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The event takes place at 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The Minisink Battleground is located at 58 County Road 168, just off Route 97, about four miles north of Barryville.

From Lackawaxen, Pa., cross the Roebling Bridge and turn right onto NY Route 97, and then left to the entrance road to the park.

The Park is owned by the County of Sullivan and operated under the auspices of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Beautification.



Lackawaxen ceremony, 1 p.m.



A separate, brief ceremony is held across the river at Lackawaxen, Pa., at 1 p.m., on July 20.

An annual ceremony is held honoring the Unknown Soldier of the Revolutionary War at Scenic Drive in Lackawaxen. The grave-side

ceremony, on the banks of the Delaware River is sponsored by the Ecker-Haupt Post of the VFW, the Commissioners of Pike County, and the Supervisors of Lackawaxen Township.

The militia man’s remains were found at the site of the Battle of Minisink in 1847 and interred at Lackawaxen which had the graveyard closest to the battleground. The ceremony has been held each year since 1975, started by Pike County Historian George J. Fluhr.

Peter W. Becker, Wayne County Historian will be offering remarks. He is also Managing Editor of The News Eagle and writer of a weekly published series on local history.





