At a ceremony in May, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Geisinger Commonwealth) conferred 96 master of biomedical sciences (MBS) degrees upon students who compose Geisinger Commonwealth's graduating Class of 2019.

Greetings were offered by Mr. Robert J. Dietz, PE, GCSOM board chair and by Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger interim president/CEO. Holly J. Humphrey, MD, served as keynote speaker. Dr. Humphrey is president at Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation and former dean for medical education and Ralph W. Gerard Professor in Medicine at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

Graduates included:

Gabriel Brutico of Scranton (18504)

Loreen Gwion of Scranton (18504)

Joshua Kiddish of Dunmore (18512)

Evan Moritz of Old Forge (18518)

Eric O'Hora of Scranton (18504)

Jasmine Richards of Scranton (18504)

Ceilia Severini of Clarks Summit (18411)

Megan Shipsky of Jermyn, PA (18433)

Alexander Thomas of Scranton (18505)

