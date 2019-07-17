HONESDALE — “I’m hoping we can do even more in and for the community!” said Andy Lane Chapman, the Honesdale Rotary’s new president, shortly after her installation on June 20th at Woodloch Springs in Hawley.

Chapman, who was also president from 2015-2016, is a mother of two from Hamlin and runs her own floral business. She welcomed the other officers to their posts: Rory McGhie, vice president; Richelle Stephens, second vice president; Secretary Kay Reynolds; Treasurer Larry Caruth and Sergeant-at-arms Les Curry.

The annual dinner, which was organized by Rotarian Jim Mould, also included the presentation of Paul Harris Medals for service to outgoing president Dolores Leopardi and community member Sue Erb. Erb and her husband, the Reverend Edward Erb from Grace Episcopal Church, have been instrumental in helping Honesdale Rotary with its yearly Beer Garden fundraiser in the church courtyard during Honesdale’s Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival.

Sue is also involved in numerous other community projects and most recently joined the Honesdale Borough Parks & Recreation Committee. The Paul Harris Award honors those who “contribute” and, in their names, the Honesdale Rotary contributes $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation.

Former Honesdale Rotary president Stephen Moulton was also recognized as “Rotarian of the Year.” Moulton, who works for the Himalayan Institute, launched once-monthly night meetings during his tenure to encourage membership and increased Rotary participation in many community projects, including luncheons for the needy at Grace Episcopal Church, the Honesdale River Project and the Wayne-Pike Trails and Waterways Alliance.

Hawley Rotary President and District 7410 Assistant Governor Jim Pierce handed out the special awards.

Honesdale Rotary is part of Rotary International, which counts more than one million members worldwide. Rotary is a service club that benefits community projects locally and internationally. The Honesdale Club meets the first three Tuesdays of the month at 12noon at Cordaro’s in Honesdale. Everyone is welcome.