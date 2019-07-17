HONESDALE — The Summer Festival of Events, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC) is delighted to once again bring NEPA polka immortals Stanky and the Cadets to Honesdale’s Central Park. This fabulous, fun, and family-friendly show will start at 7:30 on Thursday evening, July 18.

Joe Stanky and his Cadets have been performing for more than a quarter-century all over the Eastern Seaboard and the Midwest, but NEPA is their home. Led by Joe’s vocals and fiddle, the quintet also features Mike Magdon on drums, Bob Smurlo on piano and bass, John Evania on trumpet and vocals, and Nick Nidoh on accordion and vocals.

They are known for their high energy, great musicianship, and a versatile repertoire covering not only classic and original polkas, but also country, rock’n’roll, and specialty tunes. For more information and links to the music of Joe Stanky and the Cadets, visit their website at www.joestankycadets.com.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.)

Bring blankets or chairs for seating, but be prepared to dance! For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Presbyterian Chapel on 10th Street. Note, this is a new venue for the concert.