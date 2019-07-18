Members of the Calkins Ag 4-H Club recently volunteered at local Rabies Clinic held at the Beach Lake Fire Hall. The 4-Hers worked with Cherry Ridge Vet Clinic by helping register the animals. The 4-H club is always happy to help with these local community events.
Submitted by News Reporter - Elyse Montgomery
Ag club gives back
Members of the Calkins Ag 4-H Club recently volunteered at local Rabies Clinic held at the Beach Lake Fire Hall. The 4-Hers worked with Cherry Ridge Vet Clinic by helping register the animals. The 4-H club is always happy to help with these local community events.