LAKEWOOD--The 69th annual Northern Wayne Fire Company Carnival is set to roll this Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20, with food, fireworks and fun for all.

The two-day carnival commences Friday night with a parade featuring local service men and women, scout troops and first responders.

Lineup is at 6 p.m. at Preston School with the first steps toward the carnival grounds being taken at 7 p.m.

Once in full swing, the grounds will be grooving to music provided by DJ Marty Heesh.

Patrons will be treated to a special fireworks show on Friday night, courtesy of Starlight Fireworks.

Saturday's celebrations kick off at noon with the Fire Company's annual Chicken Barbecue.

New this year, patrons can sign up for a Corn Hole tournament. There will be both an adult and junior division for carnival goers of all ages.

Those interested can register for the tournament by contacting the Northern Wayne Fire Company on their Facebook page, or calling the station at 570-798-2335.

In addition to old favorites, there are also some new carnival games this year have a family-friendly, kid-centered vibe to them, explained Andrea Gately, EMS Captain and Secretary for the Northern Wayne Fire Company.

Gately noted one of the great attractions the carnival has is the feeling of “going home” it brings, the warm familiarity of being in one's hometown with good friends and neighbors.

“It's a good old home coming kind of day,” said Gately.

Saturday's festivities will also feature fireworks after dark and live music performed by A Country Mile Band.

Throughout both days, visitors can participate in a raffle for the chance to win $350 for first place.

The runner up will take home $100 and third place will win $50.

Gately noted the carnival also has space open for vendors to sell arts and crafts.

Those interested can reserve seats for $10 per table, but must bring their own tents. Vendors can sign up by contacting the Fire Hall at 570-798-2335 or visiting the Northern Wayne Fire Company Facebook Page.

Proceeds from this year's carnival will help the volunteer-based company pay for a new ambulance to replace the decade-old one currently in use.

The new ambulance is expected to arrive in autumn.

Dependent upon volunteer support to keep operations running, the Northern Wayne Fire Company is in need of individuals both on and off the rescue vehicles.

“We need volunteers,” said Gately, adding that willing community members are necessary not only to fight fires and provide emergency service, but “even to just flip flapjacks.”

Those interested in volunteering can learn more about the company and how to help at the carnival this weekend or by visiting the Fire Hall at 1663 Crosstown Highway, Lakewood.